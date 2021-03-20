Ekiti Bye-Election: Police officer shot dead

At least three persons, including a policewoman, have been killed in the ongoing by-election in Ekiti East Constituency (i) of Ekiti State House of Assembly.

The seat became vacant in February following the death of Juwa Adegbuyi, who represented the constituency.

Trouble started when armed men broke into Omuo Ward 7, Unit 7, polling unit of the Senator representing Ekiti South, Biodun Olujimi.

The gunmen were said to have attacked voters and electoral officials but Olujimi’s security aides reportedly whisked her to safety.

From Olujimi’s polling unit, the armed men were said to have moved to other polling units were they disrupted the exercise.

Five persons, who sustained injuries in the attack, are said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed private hospital.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been trading blames for the incident.

Dr. Adeniran Tella, the Ekiti State Resident Electoral Commissioner, had earlier assured residents that the election will be fairly conducted.

He had advised all political actors to play according to the rules.