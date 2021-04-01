Ekiti by-election remains suspended indefinitely -INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says Ekiti by-election remains suspended indefinitely.

The Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this on Thursday in Abuja at a news conference.

akubu said that the commission would continue to engage with political parties, security agencies and other stakeholders.

He said: “We would continue to work to strengthen prosecution and this is critical for us and the nation.

“As long as violators of our laws are not penalised, this brigandage is likely to continue.

“And given what happened recently in Akwa Ibom State, no one is in doubt about the determination of the commission to ensure that those who violate our laws are prosecuted.

“We would continue to protect the staff we deployed to the field, we will continue to protect the sanctity of the process and above all the protection of voters.

“The first victims of violence in Ekiti State were actually the voters. This is why we suspended the election indefinitely and I mean indefinitely.

“If people are going to kill voters on election day or even election officials, then the election cannot proceed,” Yakubu said.