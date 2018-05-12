Ekiti APC primary: Aspirants laud accreditation process

Some of the aspirants in the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) primary in Ekiti have expressed satisfaction with the peaceful and thorough conduct of the screening exercise.

Kayode Ojo, Bimbo Daramola and Bamidele Faparusi in separate interviews in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday, said they were satisfied with the accreditation exercise held at the Damlek Event Centre.

The aspirants said the accreditation process were transparent, adding that it was a signal that the entire exercise would be free, fair and credible.

Ojo said that inspite of the challenges of some delegates who had faded voter card, the accreditation exercise was credible.

Daramola, in his own comment, said that he was satisfied with accreditation process and urged the committee to ensure transparency till the end of the exercise.

He said that he had not received any information of fraudulent acts from the delegates or from the electoral committee members since he arrived at the venue of the primary.

Daramola also said he was also impressed with the number of security officers deployed to the venue, adding that the rescheduled exercise was well organised. In his own reaction, Faparusi said ‎the accreditation process had been peaceful and all the rules and regulations had been complied with.

He expressed the belief that the exercise would be peaceful and a credible outcome would be achieved at the end of the exercise.

As at the time of filing in this report, delegates were waiting for the commencement of voting