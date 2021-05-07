Ekiti 2022: Fayose, Alaka part ways

The crisis rocking the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has taken a new dimension.

The former governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose and his deputy, Olusola Alaka have parted ways.

Alaka decided to sever his political ties with Fayose over the former governor’s endorsement of the Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Mr Bisi Kolawole, as his preferred choice for the 2022 governorship election in the state.

Kolawole, a former House of Assembly member, representing the Efon constituency, was formally presented by Fayose to his supporters in all the 177 wards in the state

The action had foreclosed the aspirations of Alaka, Ayodeji Oladimeji, Segun Adekola and other aspirants.

Alaka in his reaction to Kolawole’s endorsement branded Fayose as a traitor.