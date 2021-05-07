Eight killed as hoodlums attack police headquarters in Imo

Security operatives have killed eight hoodlums who attacked the Orlu Divisional Police Headquarters in Imo State on Thursday night.

It was gathered that yet to be identified hoodlums invaded the police headquarters on Thursday night but were repelled by joint security operatives.

Source revealed that gun battle between the security operatives and the hoodlums lasted for about three hours.

The source also revealed that about six vehicles were recovered from the hoodlums during the attack.

Details of the report are still sketchy as the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikeokwu Godson Orlando was unable to take his calls or respond to text messages forwarded to him.

More to follow…