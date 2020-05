The Saudi Supreme Court has announced that Saudi Arabia will begin the month of Shawwal on May 24, 2020, Sunday.

Shawwal moon was not visible in Saudi Arabia on May 22, Friday evening, which means the Eid will begin on May 24, Sunday.

People in Saudi Arabia will fast their 30th and last Ramadan fast on May 23, Tomorrow.

The Saudi Supreme Court had called on all Muslims living in Saudi Arabia to try and spot the crescent moon on Friday evening, Ramadan 29 (1441H), corresponding to May 22, 2020.