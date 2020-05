Prominent Islamic cleric and Chief Imam of Mabera Juma’at Mosque, Sokoto, Sheikh Musa Lukuwa has defied the directive to Nigerian Muslims by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, that they should fast on Saturday and observe Eid prayers on Sunday, May 24 .

The Sultan is the head of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs . of the Sultan of Sokoto.

Sheikh Lukuwa with members of his congress ion observed the Eid-el Fitri prayers

See photos from the Eid praying ground