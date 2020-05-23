Eid-el Fitri: Angry Muslims protest at Sultan of Sokoto’s residence (Video)

Some angry Muslims in Sokoto State on Saturday stormed the residence of Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar to protest his declaration of Sunday as the first day of Shawwal 1441, which is Eid-el-fitri day in Nigeria.

The angry residents made up of mainly youths during the protest pelted the residence with stone and other objects.

They accused the Sultan of ignoring evidences and proofs of some Muslims, who said they sighted the moon on Friday.

Recall that the Sultan as the head of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, had on Friday evening directed Nigerian Muslims to fast on Saturday and observe Eid prayers on Sunday, May 24 .

Some northern Islamic clerics including the leader of the Tijjaniya Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi had, however, directed Muslims to observe the Eid-el -Fitri prayers on Saturday.

Ramadan lasts 29 to 30 days based on the visual sightings of the crescent moon.

Watch the video of the protest here