EFCC gets order for forfeiture of Army General’s property

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has obtained an interim forfeiture order in respect of eight properties linked to Brigadier-General Jafaru Mohammed.

Justice Folashade Ogunbanjo granted an ex parte application for interim forfeiture of the assets and property by the chairman of the EFCC, made on March 9.

The court ordered the publication of the interim forfeiture of the assets and invited people “who may have interest in the assets and properties listed in the schedule to show cause, within 14 days of such publication, why a final order of forfeiture to the Federal Government of Nigeria of the said assets and properties should not be made.”

The assets traced to the proxies and associates of the General include: House on Plot 7, God’s Own Estate, Road 1, Wamna District, Abuja; a fencer plot at No 1 Jubril Aminu Crescent, Katampe Extension, Abuja; plot at Kubwa Express, Directly opposite Abuja Model City Gate, Abuja; and a house on Block SD 22 House 2, Road 5, Kabusa Garden Estate, Abuja.

Others are: No 15, 21 Crescent, 2nd Avenue, Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja; No 3 Liverpool Close, Sun City Estate, Abuja; No 52 Mainstreet, Sun City Estate, Abuja; and No 25 Osaka Street, Sun City Estate, Abuja.