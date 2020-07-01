EFCC arrests record label boss, Kashy, for alleged internet fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC] have arrested one Babatunde Oyerinde Abidoun, a.k.a. Kashy, for his alleged involvement in cybercrimes.

Abiodun, who is the owner of CashNation Ent. Ltd., a music record label with singer Barry Jhay as one of its signees, was arrested recently at his residence in Lekki Conservative Estate, Lagos State.

His arrest followed intelligence gathered overtime about his suspicious lifestyle.

Abiodun, who shuttles between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates [UAE], allegedly used the proceeds of his fraudulent activities to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Investigations linked his fraudulent activities to his domestic staff, Thomas Aliu Akwu, who confessed to having different accounts domiciled in UBA, Ecobank, GTB, Zenith Bank, and FCMB and also receiving money for his boss through the accounts.