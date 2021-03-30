EFCC arrests Queen Jonathan, ‘queen of internet scams’

Queen Jonathan, the queen of internet scams has been arrested by the operatives of the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The alleged scammer was arrested 26 March in Oghara, Delta State.

24-year-old Jonathan is alleged to be involved in Bitcoin Scam, according to EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren.

She presented herself as one Sophia Rodriguez, an expert in Bitcoin, on Instagram, to defraud unsuspecting victims.

Items recovered from her include an Infinix Hot 8 mobile phone.

The suspect has made useful statement and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed, Uwujaren said.