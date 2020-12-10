Edo teachers threaten strike over unpaid entitlements

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Edo State chapter has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government to fulfill all its outstanding entitlements and conditions of service or face industrial action.

The union, in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting in Benin on Wednesday, decried what it described as the “nonchalant attitude” of the state government to genuinely address its aged-long demands.

The communiqué was signed by Pius Okhueliegbe, Chairman; Moni Mike Itua, Assistant Secretary-General and three others.

It said the demands and appeals made through collective bargaining processes in the past were still not attended to by the government.

The union listed some of the demands to include the payment of 2013 to 2015 promotion arrears of teachers in Oredo, Oehionnwon and Uhunmwode local governments, full implementation of the 30 percent Special Allowance for teachers in schools for challenged children, payment of all arrears and payment of primary school teachers monthly salaries on or before the 27th day of every month.