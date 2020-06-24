Edo governorship: Governor Obaseki runs to Goodluck Jonathan

Scared that the decision of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike to pull out of the reconciliation efforts of the Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ) might affect his chances, Governor Godwin Obaseki has reached out to former President Goodluck Jonathan to save the situation.

Some of the party’s governorship aspirants have vowed not to step down for Obaseki who recently defected to the PDP after he was disqualified by his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike had on Tuesday announced that he was no longer participating in any reconciliation effort in Edo PDP.

He blamed some members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), who he described as sycophants and tax collectors for his decision.

Some member of the party’s NWC had accused Wike of being behind a Federal High Court injunction stopping Obaseki from participating in the PDP primary scheduled for Thursday.

According to Wike, instead of the NWC to carry everybody along in Edo state, they resorted to using the media to blackmail him.

“I have had sleepless nights to resolve the issue in Edo state. The Governors of Edo, Adamawa, and Delta states, know what I have done to resolve the issues in Edo state.

Wike’s decision to pull out of the reconciliation was said to have rattled Obaseki and his supporters.

Obaseki believed Wike his a powerful force in the PDP and must be taking seriously.

Although he has called Wike to plead with him to rescind his decision, Obaseki has further reached out to Jonathan to prevail and pacify Wike.

Jonathan and Wike are very close. Before becoming governor, Wike served as a Minister under Jonathan.

Inside sources within the camp of Obaseki hinted that governor had initiated several telephone conversations with Jonathan, which had proved useful in the peace efforts.

Obaseki, it was further learned, had also spoken to former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, PDP governors and party leaders on the matter.