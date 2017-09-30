Edo fires Perm Sec, suspends 3 others over fraud

The Edo State Government on Friday sacked a permanent secretary in the State Ministry of Youth and Special Duties, Dr. (Ms) Osayuware Idahosa and three other civil servants over allegation of padding the budget for the conduct of primary school examination to the tune of N283 million.

Dr. Idahosa, who served as Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Education at the time the alleged fraud was committed, was referred to the State Civil Service Commission for appropriate action, according to the rules and guidelines of the service.

The decision was the outcome of an extraordinary session of the State Executive Committee meeting, headed by the Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaskei, in Government House, Benin City.

The other officers involved in the alleged fraud are Barr. S. A. Erhunmwunse Edokpayi, Mrs. E.I. Ero-Ugiagbe and Mr. Lucky Adagbonyin. The EXCO resolved that they should proceed on indefinite suspension without pay and their case forwarded to the State Civil Service Commission for appropriate actions according to the rules and guidelines of the service.

Recall that Governor Obaseki vowed to unmask the people that sent a N283 million request for the conduct of primary school examination in the state, which was eventually conducted at the cost of N30 million.