Edo Election: 300 pastors declare support for Obaseki

With less than 10 days to the governorship election in Edo State, over 300 Christian leaders from the 18 Local Government areas of the state have thrown their weight behind Governor Godwin Obaseki’s second term bid.

The religious leaders, under the aegis of Kingdom Minded Ministers Association (KMMA) noted that the Christian community in Edo State is inspired by my administration’s commitment to ensuring human and infrastructural development in the state

.Promising to mobilise their followers and other Christian faithful across the state to ensure his reelection, they appreciated the elimination of land speculators/touts who used to oppress and exploit hardworking residents of Edo State.In my response,

In his response, the governor thanked the religious leaders for their endorsement and that governance would continue to improve upon my reelection.

He assured them that his mandate is to serve God by serving the people.