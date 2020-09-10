Edo commissioner resigns to support Ize-Iyamu

Edo State Commissioner for Minerals, Oil and Gas, Mr Joseph Ikpea, on Wednesday resigned his position from the cabinet of Governor Godwin Obaseki, citing lack of trust and respect.

The resignation of Ikpea is coming barely 10 days to the state governorship election.

Before the latest resignation, Obaseki’s cabinet had lost other two serving commissioners who resigned their positions to support the governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

In the letter dated September 9, 2020 and addressed to the governor, Ikpea cited trust, respect and interest as reasons for his resignation.

He also attributed his resignation to his inability to abandon the All Progressives Congress (APC), he has helped to nurture in his council area and the state in general.

“Politics is all about interest, trust and respect for one another, but I have never seen any of this till date, and I am also not sure of it even if I am there tomorrow.

“Moreover, the party that is known today as APC was brought to Esan South East by me and over 90 per cent of my supporters are APC members till date.

“So, it is difficult for me to leave the house that I built. Considering also that this administration didnt recognise my leadership role,” he stated.

Ikpea, however, said he would always be available to provide support to the government whenever called upon to do so.