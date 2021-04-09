EDO 2020: LOC okays continuation

Edo State Deputy Governor and Local Organising Committee Chairman for Edo 2020, Philip Shaibu, has given the go ahead for the continuation of the games following the reconciliation with the Federal government over financial assistance.

In a statement by Project Manager, Media and Communications Edo 2020, Ebomhiana Musa, Shaibu said the LOC has decided that the Festival can continue after a firm commitment from the Federal Government to offer financial assistance to Edo State for a hitch free competition.

“The Local Organising Committee, LOC, Edo 2020 has just risen from another emergency meeting to review the presidential intervention over the financial crisis threatening the National Sports Festival. At the end of the meeting presided over by the Chairman/Deputy Governor, Edo State, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, the LOC decided that the games have to continue,” Shaibu disclosed.

“The LOC agreed that the Presidential intervention is a very strong and direct commitment which we must all respect, honour and take seriously.

“We strongly believe and respect commitments from the Presidency. We take them by their words. It’s a strong message to us that they are strongly committed to redeeming their pledge to support us for the losses suffered arising from the three postponements of the games.

“The LOC appreciates President Muhammadu Buhari, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari and indeed the Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki for his high level of commitment to work with the Federation Government for the success of the Festival, Edo 2020.”