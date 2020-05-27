Edo 2020: Ize Iyamu emerges APC candidate

Governor Godwin Obaseki has a big obstacle to overcome to clinch a second term ticket of the All Progressives Congress as the party’s big guns backed another candidate.

He is Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, from Obaseki’s constituency.

In a major move on Tuesday night, the faction that has been fighting Obaseki picked Ize-Iyamu as its consensus governorship candidate.

The faction is loyal to National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Obaseki’s former godfather now his biggest political foe.

Ize-Iyamu, was a former Secretary to Edo State Government (SSG) and rejoined the APC from PDP last year. He lost the governorship to Obaseki in the 2016 election.

He is expected to slug it out with Governor Godwin Obaseki for the direct primary of the party slated for June 22.

He was presented by chairman of the screening committee, Senator Francis Alimikhena, the representative of Edo North Senatorial District.

The screening committee has as members a former Edo Deputy Governor Lucky Imasuen; Gen. Cecil Esekhaigbe; ex-Edo Speaker Thomas Okosun.

Others are former Minority Whip of the House of Representatives Samson Osagie; ex-member of the House of Representatives Patrick Obahiagbon and Deputy Leader of the House of Representatives, Peter Akpatason