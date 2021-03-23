Edo 2020 guber: Obaseki, others know fate on Monday

The Edo State Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Benin, has scheduled Monday, March 29, 2021, to deliver judgements on several petitions before it for the September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state.

Secretary to the Tribunal, Barr. Sunday Martins, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement reads in part, “Take notice that Petition No. EPT/ED/GOV/01/2020, between Action Democratic Party & Anor v. INEC & 4 Ors will be coming up for judgment on Monday the 29th day of March, 2021, at the venue of the Tribunal by 9:00am.”

The Justice Yunusa Musa-led Tribunal which commenced sitting last year, received petitions filed by political parties, challenging the outcome of the governorship election.

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki, was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Not satisfied with the declared result, some political parties approached the Tribunal to nullify the victory of Godwin Obaseki.

The political parties are Action Democratic Party (ADP), Action Peoples Party (APP), Action Alliance (AA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

However, the petition filed by the Action Alliance (AA), was dismissed for failing to file for issuance of pre-hearing, leaving only four petitions for the Tribunal to deliver judgement on.