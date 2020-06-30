EDO 2020: APC submits Ize-Iyamu’s name to INEC

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has submitted the names of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his running mate, Hon. Gani Audu, as the candidate of the party.

The electoral body had insisted that the deadline for political parties to submit the names of their governorship candidates and their running mates would not be extended, adding that once it is 6 p.m on June 29, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC portal would be shut down.

The choice of Audu, the lawmaker representing Etsako West Constituency 2 in the Edo State House of Assembly, was believed to be part of a strategy adopted by the APC to whittle down the popularity of Phillip Shaibu, the running mate to Governor Godwin Obaseki, in Edo North.

A member of staff of the ruling party told THISDAY that APC has submitted the names of Ize-Iyamu and his running mate to INEC.

The source said: “Yes, the name of Ize-Iyamu and his running mate has been submitted to INEC.”