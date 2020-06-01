Edo 2020: APC governors back Obaseki for second term

Some governors, who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have thrown their weight behind Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State ahead of the party’s governorship primary in the state slated for this month.

Obaseki and his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who is the national chairman of the APC, have been at loggerheads over the governor’s second term bid and other issues.

The feud between the Obaseki and Oshiomhole has polarised the party in Edo State. Last Tuesday, the faction loyal to Oshiomhole endorsed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, as its consensus candidate for the June 22 governorship primary election of the party.

Ize-Iyamu, widely seen as the preferred candidate of Oshiomhole, will now slug it out with Obaseki at the primary.

He was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidate in the 2016 gubernatorial election and only returned to APC in December, 2019.

However, some governors and their trusted allies spoken to by our correspondents on Sunday, said whether using direct or indirect primary mode to elect a candidate, they will ensure Obaseki picks the APC ticket and win the September governorship election.

They said they will not allow a repeat of the Lagos State scenario, where the then governor, Akinwumi Ambode was edged out in the build-up to the general elections in 2019.

Our correspondents report that Ambode was denied the APC ticket following his rift with the National Leader of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. One of the governors, who does not want to be named, said:

“We will support Obaseki using direct or indirect options. We will definitely support him.”