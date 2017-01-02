Ebonyi PDP adopts Umahi as sole candidate for 2019

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has adopted the state governor, David Umahi, as its sole candidate for the 2019 polls.

The chairman of the party in the state, Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi, announced the decision, when he led the state working committee of the PDP to pay a Christmas visit to the governor in Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area.

Nwebonyi, who said they were in Uburu to also thank Umahi for his achievements within a short period of time, pledged their total support and loyalty to the governor whom, he said, was the best in the country.

“On behalf of the state Executive Committee of our great party, we hereby adopt you as our sole candidate for governorship position,come 2019,” the party chairman said in a statement by the governor’s spokesman, Emma Anya.

Nwebonyi thanked Umahi for increasing the monthly stipend of the party’s executives and those at the ward level.

In his response,the governor thanked the PDP committee members but charged them to work assiduously by holding party meetings even in the local and ward levels to enlighten people on the activities of government.

While stating that his administration would partner the PDP in 2017 in the area of agriculture, Umahi advised them and other stalwarts of the party to ensure they had a farm.

He said: “If you are in leadership at any level of our party,you must have to engage in rice production. We are looking at maize also; our yam is the biggest in the whole country, if not in the whole of Africa. One, who doesn’t have farm land, is not a member of PDP.”

Umahi added that his administration would by January 2017, have empowered more than 4,000 people, as over N1bn had been set aside to execute the programme.

Earlier, the national vice chairman of the PDP (South-East), Deacon Austin Umahi,charged the state executive of the PDP to go down to their villages and wards to evangelise the good work of the governor.

He said those interested in running for the governorship poll in the 2019 should realise that there was no vacancy in the Government House in 2019.