Eagles to meet Cote d’Ivoire, Tunisia in friendlies next month

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has arranged two friendly matches for the Super Eagles next month in Austria.

NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, said in a tweet yesterday that the matches, against Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia, would hold on October 9 and 13 respectively.

Pinnick said the games would serve as tune-up matches for the Eagles, who are expected to resume their African Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifying matches later this year.

Pinnick revealed that Austria was picked as an ideal venue to host the two friendlies due to the COVID-19 protocols currently in place and the proximity of the bulk of the Super Eagles team as well.

He also disclosed that the cost of the games would be borne by Nigeria, Tunisia, and Cote d’Ivoire.

Three-time African champions Nigeria have been inactive since November 17, 2019, when they beat Lesotho 4-2 in an African Cup of Nations qualifier.

In their last outing against Tunisia, the Super Eagles beat the North Africans 1-0 to win bronze at the 2019 AFCON, and they lost by a lone goal in their last meeting against Ivory Coast in January 2015.