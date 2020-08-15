Dwayne Johnson tops highest-paid actor list for a second year

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson remains unbeaten as the highest-paid actor for the second year in a row according to Forbes’ rich list.

In 2018 he was named the highest-paid actor in the 20-year history of Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list.

The 47-year-old raked in $87.5 million (R1.5 billion) making $23.5 million (R411 million) for his role in the upcoming Netflix movie Red Notice and his Project Rock line with Under Armour.

His upcoming Disney movie Jungle Cruise has been pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the publication, Netflix was the primary source of income for multiple actors in the top 10 list.

Ryan Reynolds took second place with $71.5 million (R1.2 billion) with the Netflix films 6 Underground and Red Notice, in which he will star alongside Dwayne. Mark Wahlberg comes in at number three with $58 million (R1 billion) with the action-comedy Spenser Confidential followed by Ben Affleck with $55 million (R962 million). Vin Diesel rounded out the top 5 with $54 million (R944 million).

Akshay Kumar, the only Bollywood star on the list comes in at number 6 with $48.5 million (R848 million) according to the publication most of his money comes from endorsement deals. He is currently working on his first television series for Amazon Prime.