DSS invites Apostle Suleiman for interrogation

The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Apostle Johnson Suleiman, the general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, to its headquarters in Abuja over ‘comments on Herdsmen’.

The development comes after the security agency failed in its bid to arrest the pastor in Ekiti state.

The DSS operatives had stormed the hotel where he lodged after a crusade, but Suleman quickly reached out to Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, who intervened on his behalf.

Recall 2 weeks ago, Suleman had ordered his security aides to kill any Fulani herdsman that comes into his church premises.

He said he received information on a plot to assassinate him.

The cleric who said he had nothing personal against Fulanis and Muslims, vowed not to apologise for instructing his aides to go after herdsmen.

Addressing his church members shortly after the Ekiti incident, Suleiman demanded an apology from the DSS.

He said he was angry because those who he was referring to in the video, which went viral, were rejoicing that the issue had veered towards a religious dimension.

He said he has and will continue to have, high regards for Fulani people who are tolerant and respect the sanctity of life.

Apostle Suleiman also singled out Muhammad Sanusi, the emir of Kano, for commendation, narrating how the monarch built a church reportedly destroyed by extremists.