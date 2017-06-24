DSS foils Boko Haram’s plan to bomb three states during Sallah

The Department of State Services (DSS), has foiled plots by suspected Boko Haram elements to bomb Kano,Kaduna and Sokoto States, as well as Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The disclosure was made yesterday at a press briefing at the Services’ Headquarters, Abuja. According to Mr. Nnanna Nnochiri, who addressed journalists on behalf of Mr. Tony Opuiyo, three suspects, who had plotted the failed attacks , were arrested.

While the duo of Yusuf Adamu and Abdumuminu Haladu was arrested yesterday in Sokoto, Bashir Mohammed, an explosive expert, was apprehended on June 20, in Kano State. Items recovered during the operation, which were displayed during the briefing, included 8 AK-47 rifles, 20 fully loaded AK- 47 magazines, 27 hand grenades, 793 rounds of live ammunition among others.

Nnochiri said: “In the past few weeks, this Service has uncovered a sinister plot by terrorist elements to stage series of coordinated attacks using explosives on different cities across the country.

Their aim was to hit on soft targets such as markets, public parks, public processions, recreation centres,as well as worship centres especially the Eid praying grounds and other densely populated areas during the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr Sallah celebration.

“The latest plan by the terrorists was to unleash mayhem on Kano, Sokoto, Kaduna and Maiduguri. Consequently, the Service wishes to announce that the planned terrorist attacks in Kano and aforementioned states have been nipped in the bud.

“This followed the arrest of Yusuf Adamu and Abdumuminu Haladu in the early hours of today, 23/06/2017, in Sokoto. Adamu and his accomplice were to command the operation in Kano.

However, the Service had earlier arrested the facilitator of the Kano attack, an explosive expert by name Bashir Mohammed at Unguwar Barnawa, Shekar Madaki, Kumbatso LGA, Kano State on June 20, 2017.

“Their plan, together with others now at large, was to assemble the explosives and use them on select targets during the Eid-el-Fitr Celebrations. On the arrest of Mohammed in Kumbatso, Kano, a search was conducted at his residence…”