DSS arrests third most wanted terrorism suspect

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested the third most wanted terrorism suspect in the world.

The suspect, who is in the custody of the agency, has been indicted in the killing of expatriates in the country between 2012 and 2013.

The suspect, however, remains unnamed because he is still “undergoing profiling”

The arrest is seen as a significant anti-terrorism breakthrough.

United States President Barack Obama according to Nation telephoned President Muhammadu Buhari to hail the feat.

Many secret services in various parts of the world it was gathered have been trooping into Nigeria to interact with the suspect.

The source also confirmed how DSS intercepted a plot to carry out a deadly terrorist attack on the United States.

The source said: “About six months ago, we burst a terrorist attack that was to happen in the United States. This earned the service a letter of commendation.

“In fact, President Barack Obama placed a call to President Muhammadu Buhari to acknowledge what we did.

“We did not make it a media issue because before you know it, there will be editorials asking us whether we had addressed security challenges in Nigeria before helping the US.

“But the speed with which things are changing and expanding around us, I can tell you that security challenge is becoming more globalised.

“We have been taken into confidence as a nation better than what it was before.”

Also yesterday, it was learnt that the activities of some politicians are under watch by the secret service.

The politicians include a few who are making inciting statements and “beating war drums ahead of 2019 general elections”.

According to the top security source, such politicians were already “turning truth into falsehood” because of desperation for power.

The source added: “This has been a very wonderful year for DSS. We are being challenged but we are not complaining.

“If there is any one group that is dangerous, it is the politicians. They are more dangerous than Boko Haram.

”The way 2019 is being looked at, many knives and sticks are being sharpened because of some people’s interest.

“A politician now throws decorum to the winds because he wants to be president or governor. He is now dishing out stories that will make this country to be burning…

We want to reach 2019 in peace and not in pieces.

“The way they are interested in power without any plans on what to do gives calls for concern. They are turning truth into falsehood.”