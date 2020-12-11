Drinking alcohol with a straw is dangerous

WELCOME to another Friday. This week, I might be accused of grasping at straws

Speaking about straws, they are one way to consume beverages in a safe and hygienic manner.

However, we have recently seen a lot of people, especially women, consuming alcohol with straws.

One assumed this phenomenon would apply to cocktails only, but it seems to apply more widely.



So, why is drinking alcohol with a straw dangerous?

According to alcohol mixologists, using a straw can make you drink more alcohol without realising it.

That’s because it’s more convenient to drink with a straw.

As a result, you might get drunk faster due to the increased intake of alcohol.

According to research, drinking faster means you ingest more alcohol at once, causing the alcohol to hit you harder.

Research also highlights that this phenomenon is prevalent among women.

So, does this prove that women drink more than their male counterparts?