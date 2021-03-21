Drinking alcohol can make you smarter!

Have you ever wondered if alcohol has a hidden magic wand in it?

How is it able to transform one’s being?



We are not even referring to the irresponsible behaviour of one being drunk.



However, have you noticed how one becomes more eloquent and thought-provoking when consuming alcohol?

According to the latest research, alcohol can make you smarter.

The Irish Independent reports that men who drink two pints of beer before they tackle a brain teaser will perform better and achieve a higher success rate than sober men who have attempted the same puzzles.

According to the report, after two drinks, your intellectual skills are sharpened.

The researchers also found that drinkers tended to get more questions right and were quicker when it came to shouting out the right answers.

The trick is knowing when you’ve had enough, according to the report.

A small bit of alcohol is enough to up your brain power and keep you aware of what’s going on in life.

A lot of alcohol is likely to see you devolve from smart, sophisticated male to Neanderthal in the space of 10 minutes.

Psychologists at the University of Illinois rounded up 40 young students and gave them a series of brain teasers to work on.

Half the group got to drink two pints of beer before sitting down for the puzzles while the other half remained sober.

Researchers were shocked when the group that had been given alcohol managed to solve nearly 40% more of the problems than their sober counterparts.

Those who had consumed some alcohol also only spent an average of 12 seconds on each brain teaser in comparison to the 15,5 seconds that the sober subjects needed to work out the solution to every puzzle.

The report concluded that being too focused can blind you to novel possibilities, and a broader, more flexible state of attention is needed for creative solutions to emerge.