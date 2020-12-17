Double celebration for MC Oluomo as two of his daughters graduate from American universities same day

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos, Alhaji Musilu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo is in a joyous mood.

This is because two of his daughters graduated from the university the same day.

Big sister Nofisat Ayinke Akinsanya graduated from Georgia Southern University with a bachelor’s degree in Nursing. Her younger sister, Falilat Oluwaseun Abdulai Akinsanya graduated from University of Miami with BSN in Health Science

MC Oluomo got into the spirit of the occasion by sharing the good news on his Facebook page.

The NURTW boss added photos of his daughters and noted that he was “so proud of them.

“What shall I say unto you Allah for blessing me with beautiful children.

May Almighty Allah bless you all and continue pathing the way for you as all you proceed through your journey. You’ve made us all proud and we are thankful for that.

So happy to share in the excitement of your graduation day, and so very proud of you all for making me a proudly father! “

Heartwarmingly, dozens of his fans not only liked his post, but also wished the new graduands well in their future endeavours

See the photos shared by MC Oluomo: