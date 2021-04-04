Don Jazzy’s ex-wife Michelle breaks silence

Michelle Jackson, the ex-wife of Don Jazzy, has finally reacted to the news of her marriage to the Mavin Records Boss.

On Saturday, Don Jazzy had revealed that he got married to the American model and writer 18 years ago, but got divorced two years after.

Don Jazzy explained that the marriage lasted for just 2 years because he prioritized music ahead of the marriage.

Here’s what Don Jazzy wrote:

“For so long everyone keeps asking me when am I getting married? Well truth is almost 18 years ago I was 20 and I got married to my best friend Michelle @yarnstaswitch and it was beautiful. I loved love and I loved marriage. Michelle is soooo beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart. But then me being so young and full of dreams I went and fucked it up cos I was giving all my time to my Music.

“Music became priority instead of my family. We got divorced when I was 22 and it hurt. I am still very much in love with my music and I wouldn’t want to marry another and fuck it up again. So I’m taking my time. Why am I just saying this now?? I really like to keep my relationships private actually. Past or present. But I was watching the bounce interview with Ebuka which is almost like a tell all interview, and I felt bad skipping this huge part of my life. So yeah make una no vex o.”

However, some fans of the music producer went to Michelle’s page to beg her to take back the ace music executive.

Michelle, on Sunday, came out to thank Nigerians for their show of love ever since Don Jazzy revealed the well-kept secret.

On her Instagram account, she posted a picture of the Nigerian flag embedded in love and wrote, “Thank you so very much for the intense love you have shown me, along with your beautiful messages; my inbox is flooded right now and my heart is full. I appreciate you.

“Thank you also to my wonderful friends and family who have been loyal all these years. Last but not least, thank you @donjazzy for your kind expressions.

“And to the rest of my family, thank you for keeping me under your wing and loving me just the same. Have a blessed Sunday. One love.”