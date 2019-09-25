Don Jazzy marks one year of not smoking

Nigerian record producer and entrepreneur, Michael Ajereh, a.k.a Don Jazzy, is celebrating one year of quitting smoking cigarettes.

The Mavin record boss who quit smoking last year after indulging in the habit for years, took to his Twitter handle @DONJAZZY to announce that he has kept to his promise.

“Today makes it one year since I quit smoking. Clap for me please,” he tweeted.

Responding to a fan who asked how he was able to quit smoking, said he was determined to quit the habit.

The post has already generated more than 21,000 likes and three thousand retweets.