Dolapo Badmus removed as Lagos PPRO, Famous-Cole replaces her

The new Lagos state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) has assumed duty at the Lagos state police command Ikeja, Lagos state.

He is ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole. Until his appointment, he served as the Deputy PPRO of Lagos state police command.

He obtained his academic qualifications with a Bachelors degree in sociology and a Masters in criminology (MA). He resumes official duty immediately.

The new Lagos state PPRO can be reached on 08030535308.

The Deputy Police Public relations officer is ASP Ifeanyi Iheanachor. He can be reached on his mobile number 08036994334.