Doctors threaten strike, issue 14-day ultimatum to Buhari

The Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has given a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to immediately implement agreements reached on the health sector or risk an indefinite strike.

The ultimatum was issued by NARD in Bauchi at the end of its 2020 Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) .

National President of NARD, Dr Sokomba Aliyu reading the communique issued at the end of the OGM, lamented the harassment and maltreatment of some of its members in Lagos, Kaduna States and the FCT in the cause of performing their professional activities.

“We hereby give the government a 14 days ultimatum to meet all of our demands to avoid an indefinite and total strike by the Resident Doctors across the country,” he said.

The doctors made reference to a slash of workers’ salaries by 25%, bringing “untold hardship to them and their families” in Kaduna.

“All doctors sacked in Plateau be recalled immediately and that Kaduna government reinstate the cut salaries of workers.

“NARD is also requesting for the supply of Personal Protective Equipment and other consumables to all health facilities across the country with adequate and maximum protection,” the statement added.