DMX: My bucket list will never be completed, says MI

Nigerian ace rapper,Jude Abaga, popularly known as MI Abaga, has disclosed that late DMX was the reason he started rapping.

The 39-year-old in a tribute message following the legend’s death on Friday added that his bucket list will never be completed because he wanted to meet DMX.

“The greatest rapper to me.. the reason I started rapping has passed on..

“I promised myself I would meet you one day.. now I know my bucket list will never be completed.

“Rest in peace Earl. The world was not fair to you but you did your best!” MI wrote on his social media.