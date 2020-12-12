Did Saraki’s in-law, Dapo Ojora commit suicide or was it murder?

The twists and turns in the Dapo Ojora’s death would outfox even the most skilled of Nollywood’s storytellers.

The late Dapo is the son of corporate titan, Otunba Adekunle Ojora and was a senior brother to Toyin Saraki, wife of former senate president, Bukola Saraki.

The initial shock of his death hit his friends, relatives and fans very hard. A preliminary investigation suggested that the socialite committed suicide by shooting himself dead, but several doubts about how he died, have since surfaced.

The question that most people asked was how could a man of his calibre quit life so easily.

Initially, most news angles explored death due to depression caused by the marital crisis with his wife, Patricia, a lawyer and an entrepreneur.

However, following the sequence of events closely, Ojora’s family has alleged foul play.

A source in the family outlined the family’s reasons for suspicion.

The family believed that the number of guns found around the premises suggested that other people were present when the incident happened.

The source cites other alleged inconsistencies in the report following the his death.

He noted that bullet shells instead of being found around the scene were found elsewhere.

He also denied that the late Dapo had depression over his marital crisis.

Although, the source admitted that Dapo and Patricia’s relationship had become increasingly troubled in recent months, he stated that this could not have lead the socialite to commit suicide.

For those who don’t know, Dapo is the Chairman of Discovery Resources Limited while his wife, Patricia, a lawyer owns PromoPrint Ventures Limited.