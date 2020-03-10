Dethroned Sanusi moved to Awe LGA in Nasarawa

The deposed Emir Of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II has been relocated to Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa state

He was initially moved from Kano to Loko Development Area of the state

The police Helipad, with number 5N-LEH, which conveyed the deposed Emir from Loko town landed at the government house in Lafia, the state capital at 2:11 pm Tuesday afternoon.

Wearing red traditional regalia over his white clothes with his face covered in a white turban, he was received by the Emirs of Nasarawa and Lafia alongside some government functionaries.

Sanusi will take asylum in Awe local government area of Nasarawa state.