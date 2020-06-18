Deputy Senate Leader moves against Akeredolu, endorses Odimayo for Governor

As preparations for the Ondo State governorship election continue, the Deputy Senate Leader, Robert Boroffice, has said Ondo state needs a new political leader in the office of the governor to advance the interest of the state for the benefit of all stakeholders and the population.

Boroffice while addressing supporters of the aspirant at his Asokoro home congratulated the Odimayo whom he described as a loyal party man.

The Senator representing Ondo North said he was throwing his weight behind Odimayo from the aspirants in the Unity forum which have failed to agree on a consensus candidate.

Boroffice said his decision came after wide consultation with other members of the party especially stakeholders rooting for change of the familial focused administration being run by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

” It is instructive to note that I had appealed to all aspirants in the Unity Forum to come together in order to present a flagbearer for the forthcoming APC governorship election. This idea has not been achievable because of incurable optimism of aspirants as no aspirant is willing to step aside for the other.

“Therefore, I decided to consult some elders, youths and women across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State. They have given me nod to identify with a credible aspirant who represents our aspirations, collective interests and hope for a more prosperous Ondo State.

“Our people desire a man who believes and embraces the fundamental principles of democracy. Not a man who runs a consanguineous government that is for the family, by the family and of the family.

“Majority of party members desire a man who has not only demonstrated absolute loyalty to the party but also willing to run an inclusive government.

“Our people desire a man with lofty height of maturity and whose candor and utterances will reflect the dignity of his office and respect the sacredness of our traditional values and institutions.

“Having considered the educational credentials, business activities, development plans, party loyalty profiles of aspirants and consulted party leaders and members across all levels, I have decided to support Prince Jimi Odimayo as preferred aspirant to emerge as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State.

“Prince Jimi Odimayo epitomises the philosophy of the Not Too Young To Run. He is young and vibrant from humble background, he achieved success by dint of hardwork as a self made man. He has the capacity to cause industrial revolution, tackle unemployment, create business friendly environment and deliver other laudable initiatives.

“Finally, I call on all my political associates and supporters in Ondo State to rally round the governorship aspiration of Prince Jimi Odimayo. Likewise, I call on all the youths in Ondo State to support the fast-moving youth movement that will elect one of them as Governor. In the circumstance that my generation is ready for paradigm shift in Ondo State, the youths need to own the struggle and deliver the win”.

Odimayo on his part pledged to revamp the economy of the state by carrying out deliberate interventions in education health care and agriculture by emphasizing value chain in the sector.

The Ode-Irele born aspirant said youth empowerment was critical in his programme of development for the state while parents will be relieved of the burden of school fees at all levels to boost education quality for their children.