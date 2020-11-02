Deji Adeyanju warns Fani- Kayode over his support for IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Deji Adeyanju, political activist has warned former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode over his support for the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Fani Kayode is a known supporter of Kanu and has once described him as most powerful southern leader in Nigeria.

In his recent support for Kanu, Fani Kayode had commended the IPOB leader for his brilliance during an interview with the publisher of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu.

The former Aviation minister noted that whatever anyone chooses to say or feel about Kanu the truth is that the IPOB leader won millions of new friends and supporters from all over the country. after that interview

However, in a post on Monday, Adeyanju advised Fani-Kayode to be careful about his support for Kanu.

He urged Fani- Kayode to resist the temptation to always defend the IPOB leader.

He wrote: Egbon Femi Fani-Kayode,

Please resist the temptation to always defend this guy. If you want to wage a war on the Nigerian Govt, at least have the decency to come back here. We are all here not on exile.