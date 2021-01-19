Deeper Life’s Anchor University Deputy VC, Fatokun kidnapped

Prof. Johnson Fatokun, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Anchor University, Lagos, has been abducted by gunmen.

Anchor University is a faith-based institution owned by the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, whose General Superintendent is Pastor William Kumuyi.

Fatokun was said to have been kidnapped on his way to Nasarawa State where he had gone to drop his children in Deeper Life High School.

Prayers have gone to heaven for the soon release of the DVC.

A top source in Anchor University said the DVC was kidnapped on Monday.



It was gathered the kidnappers have established contact with the family and the school, but have not made ransom demand yet.

Fatokun is a Professor of Computational Mathematics and Numerical Analysis. He was formerly the pioneer Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Dutsin-Ma before joining the services of Anchor University in 2017 as the pioneer Dean, Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences which later became Faculty of Science and Science Education.

He likewise pioneers the Directorate of Academic Planning and Quality Assurance, until his appointment as the pioneer Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Anchor University, Lagos.

His areas of Research interest are in Numerical Methods for Solving Differential Equations and its applications to Modelling, Biology and Medicine, Novel Teaching and Learning Methodologies.



While his areas of teaching interest are Numerical Analysis, Quantitative Techniques, Differential Equations, Statistics, Functional Analysis and Computer Science.