Deeper Life Church to build 160, 000 capacity auditorium (PHOTOS)

The Deeper Life Bible has displayed a video of the ongoing Deeper Life Conference Centre Project at the ongoing 6 day program tagged ‘SOARING ABOVE.

The programme, which began on April 22 ends tomorrow, Tuesday 27th April 2021.

Sited on the vast premises of the church along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the centre upon completion will have an ultra modern twin auditoria with 160,000 total capacity, a 6 floor tower complex with 4 Wings, hostel accommodation for male and female members as well as banks, a library and fuel station among many others.

The design of the auditorium is somewhat similar to that of Salvation Ministries’ Cathedral in Port Harcourt though larger.

Pastor William Kumuyi, General Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministries, during the programme described the centre as the City of God’s people where men, women, youths and children will look up to heaven and receive spiritual help from God.