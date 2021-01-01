Dealing with a big penis!

Meet the green anaconda, the world’s biggest and deadliest snake.

This 500-pound reptile is famous for squeezing its prey to death before devouring it.

According to wildlife adventurer George Kourounis, the best way of containing or capturing this snake is nullifying its power through controlling its dangerous head.



Once you do that, it becomes easier to tame this dangerous reptile.

A similar approach is needed when dealing with a big 4-5.



A lot is often said about a big 4-5 being equivalent to great sex.

This notion often changes when one is now confronted with this big phallic structure.

According to the most recent study on penis size, the average penis length is 9.16 cm while flaccid and 13.12 cm when erect.

When it comes to its girth, the average circumference is 9.31 cm while flaccid and 11.66 cm while erect.

If your 4-5 is bigger than normal, experts advise you to do the following.

1. Spooning

This cuddling position allows one to handle the amount of penetration that can happen.

2. Standing doggy

Standing doggy makes deep penetration a little more bearable than other sex positions.

3. Oral sex

Oral sex and erogenous fun can up your chances of an orgasm to replace the big 4-5.