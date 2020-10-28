De Bruyne inspires City past tame Marseille

Manchester City made it two wins from two in their latest bid for Champions League glory as Kevin De Bruyne starred in a straightforward 3-0 win at Marseille on Tuesday.

The English side, who have never reached the semi-finals under Pep Guardiola, sit top of the early Group C table after their opening victory at Porto last week.

The City boss said that his side have to accept recent criticism after only winning two of their five Premier League matches so far this season, but that he was confident they can put together a strong run after their performance at the Stade Velodrome.

“Part of the criticism was right, but you’ve got to accept it. It’s part of our job,” Guardiola told BT Sport.

x

“It’s about where we’ve come from in the last month, with lack of preparation, injuries and Covid-19, but the Champions League is in a good place now.

“I’m sure we’re going to find that consistency… I’m so satisfied with the way we played.”

With De Bruyne running the show in midfield on his first start since returning from injury, City cruised past a largely ineffective Marseille.

Andre-Villas Boas’s men, playing in their first Champions League campaign since 2013, are rooted to the foot of the group after back-to-back defeats.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham coach cut an agitated figure in his post-match press conference, hitting out at journalists who criticised his decision to start with five defenders.

“Lorient (who Marseille beat on Saturday) and City are not the same thing,” he said. “You are starting to criticise all the choices I make.

“City is City spent over a billion (euros) over years to build this team. They have a coach who is a phenomenon…