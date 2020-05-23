Davido gives N1million to artist who edited his viral photo

Nigerian musician Davido has gifted one million naira to a young designer, Odukoya Wasiu Abiodun who edited the controversial photo of the singer and his counterpart, Wizkid.

Abiodun was the artist who edited the photos of the Blow My Mind singer and his colleague Wizkid in the viral post that seemed to have started the controversial drama on social media.

The photo had Davido putting on traditional wear called agbada with a cap on his head. One could spot stains of white chalk on his face too. Beside Davido is the Ojuelegba singer who also had stains of white chalk on his head and a white wrapper tied around him.

The picture which has caused drama between Davido and Burna boy was posted by the singer yesterday with the caption;

“The 2 greatest of all time ! No ”.