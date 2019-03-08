Davido celebrates dad on his 62nd birthday

DMW boss and award-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido celebrated his dad’s birthday in a grand style on social media.

Davido’s dad, Adedeji Adeleke is a Nigerian business magnate, a Yoruba man from Ede in Osun State and president of Adeleke University recently clocked 62.

Davido called his dad the love of his life on his page, using a love emoji while sharing a lovely photo of himself and his dad standing together.

He wrote: “Happy BIRTHDAY TO THE LOVE Of MY LIFE LOVE MY FATHER”