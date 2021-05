Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has bought a Range Rover for his first child and daughter, Imade.

This is ahead of her birthday as she will turn six on May 14.

He shared photos of Imade in the ride on his Instagram page and wrote;

Happy early BIRTHDAY BABY @realimadeadeleke daddy loves u !! Enjoy ur MOT

Davido has two more children. Hailey from his second baby mama, Amanda, and Ifeanyi from his fiancee, Chioma.