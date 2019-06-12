Daniel urges Abiodun to probe Amosun

Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun state, has asked Dapo Abiodun, incumbent governor of the state, to probe projects implemented during the administration of Ibikunle Amosun.

The former governor said this when members of the Heritage Club of Ijebu hosted Abiodun at the Awujale palace in Ijebu Ode.

He alleged that the money spent on the projects during Amosun’s administration was 20 times more than what he spent on similar projects as governor.

Daniel said such “exorbitant costs” deserve investigation by the incumbent governor.

The former governor also alleged that Amosun’s failure to read his handover report led to slow economic growth in the state in the last eight years.

“Our past governor constructed visible roads and bridges, although at exorbitant costs, sometimes valued 20 times more than the money some of us spent on the same roads,” he said.

“I, therefore, think that in the interest of the new government, it might be inevitable to look into some of this abnormalities.

“Regrettably, it is the fact that some of the bridges are misplaced priorities as there is no (motor) traffic to justify some of the dual carriageways, and that may not be in the future.

“I have also seen mega schools costing the state the sum of N26bn, but most inhabitable and in wrong locations.

“The list is endless, if the same amount was used for internal roads and new roads, even in the same locations, the economic impact would have been enormous.

“I want to say that our immediate past governor did not get to read our comprehensive handover report. There is no doubt that his failure to read the handover report slowed down the economic growth of our state in the last eight years.”

Daniel was governor of the state between 2003 and 2011, while Amosun was governor from 2011 to 2019.