Daniel meets Obasanjo over PDP national chairmanship aspiration

A frontline chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Gbenga Daniel, on Friday, consulted with Nigeria’s former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, over his ambition to contest for the position.

He said he had come to seek for Obasanjo’s advice and support ahead of his formal declaration slated to hold next Wednesday in Abuja, saying he could not make any move without the input of the former president.

The former governor who was accompanied by members of the party’s caretaker committee in the state, former state chairman of PDP, Chief Joju Fadairo, former minister of Mines and Steel Development, Alhaji Sarafadeen Ishola, a former member of the House of Representatives, Chief Kayode Amusan, among others, to Obasanjo’s residence in Abeokuta.

Daniel and his entourage went into a closed-door meeting with Obasanjo for about an hour and a half.

Asked why he was on a visit to OBJ’s residence, the former governor said, “I came to consult with Baba and seek for his advice. I am contesting for the PDP national chairmanship position. I am consulting and Baba is one of the foundation members of the party and we cannot move in that direction without the ex-president’s input.”

The former governor said the party would be rejuvenated both at the state and at the centre.

“We have been united. You can see all of us are here. We have realised that united we stand, divided we fall,” he said