Dangote crashes cement online sales price, signs on Jumia

In a new move designed to reduce price and ease logistics inherent in the purchase of its products, the management of Dangote Cement Plc has signed a pact with foremost e-commerce platform, Jumia Nigeria, to offer for sale its cement to customers online.

At the unveiling of the deal in Lagos, Dangote Cement’s Key Account Director, Chux Mogbolu, said Dangote Cement was happy to partner with the online shopping giant to make Dangote cement available with ease to customers

A statement yesterday from the Corporate Communications department of the Dangote Group explained that Nigerians and corporate bodies wishing to purchase a minimum of 300 bags of 50kg of Dangote cement and above could now order on Jumia from the comfort of their rooms at a reasonable price of N2,500 per bag as opposed to open market price.

The statement added that the order would be delivered to any place of the consumer’s choice, provided such customers live in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt for now, without any extra cost for transportation.

He said, “Dangote Cement decided to work with Jumia Nigeria based on its credibility and excellent performance over the years in online shopping management. The new initiative will help arrest the scams perpetrated by online fraudsters who deceive the people by asking them to purchase Dangote Cement for N1000 per bag.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Jumia Nigeria, Juliet Anammah, said the deal with Dangote Cement was part of efforts to deepen service delivery on the Jumia Nigeria online platform.