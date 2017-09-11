Customs impounds over 1000 smuggled rifles

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized 1,100 firearms smuggled into the country at Tin-Can Island port, Lagos.

The weapons discovered to have originated from Turkey were concealed inside the container with its Bill of Laden indicating that it was conveying wash hand basins.

The weapons were discovered by custom officers who were carrying out 100 percent examination of the container.

The Comptroller General of the Nigerian Custom Service, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) who confirmed the seizure said that the weapons were fearfully concealed in a 1×20 ft container.

The seizure brings the number of seized firearms toover 2000.

On May 23, the customs announced the seizure of a cache of arms – 440 rifles – imported from Turkey in Lagos.

In January, the service also disclosed that it seized 661 firearms on Apapa road, which were in truck headed for an unknown destination.

No further information has been given on the previous busts,